Titans injury updates on T’Vondre Sweat, Jeffery Simmons

Tennessee Titans second-round pick and defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat has not been spotted at an open practice since rookie minicamp because of an injury, and he wasn’t out there for the first day of mandatory minicamp, either.

After practice, head coach Brian Callahan addressed the media and said that Sweat’s absence is not considered long term and he’ll be back by training camp, at the latest.

He also left the door open for Sweat to return for the final sessions of organized team activities next week. He did not reveal what injury Sweat is dealing with, though.

Another member of the defensive line, Jeffery Simmons, has also not been taking part during the voluntary portion offseason program.

#Titans' Callahan: Sweat may be ready next week, should definitely be ready for camp. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) June 4, 2024

While he is in the building for mandatory minicamp, Callahan says that Simmons is not taking part because of what he called a short-term injury. He did not give specifics, though.

#Titans' Callahan: Simmons also dealing with short-term injury. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) June 4, 2024

Obviously, it’s silly to worry about Simmons at all. He’s a veteran and can afford to miss time. As long as he’s ready to go for Week 1, that’s really all that matters.

Sweat, on the other hand, is a different story. The Titans are hoping he can be a starter in Year 1, but the more time he misses, the harder it will be for the rookie to acclimate and be ready for that role right away.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear he’s dealing with anything serious, but the sooner he gets back to practice, the better.

