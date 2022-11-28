Titans injury updates: Kyle Philips, Ola Adeniyi might practice this week

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel provided some injury updates on key players going into a massive Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Center Ben Jones, who missed his second straight game and just the third of his career in Week 12, remains in the concussion protocol. Of course, Tennessee missed Jones badly in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kicker Randy Bullock’s status remains up in the air, but Vrabel did say he is feeling better. It’ll be interesting to see if the Titans go back to Bullock or stick with Caleb Shudak once the former is healthy.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: Kicker Randy Bullock is feeling better, but we'll have to monitor him as the week goes on. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 28, 2022

Some good news: it looks like the Titans may see wide receiver Kyle Philips and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi return to practice. The pair are both on injured reserve and their returns would be welcomed to say the least.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: Mentioned the team could potentially look at opening the practice windows for WR Kyle Philips and OLB Ola Adeniyi. Both currently on IR — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 28, 2022

Tennessee needs all the help it can get on offense, and Adeniyi provides valuable depth as an edge defender, as well as great special teams play.

One player we didn’t hear anything about was defensive lineman Denico Autry, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury. The most recent report stated Autry wouldn’t miss the rest of the season, but there’s still no timeline there.

