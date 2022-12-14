Titans injury updates: Denico Autry, Treylon Burks, Tre Avery

Of all the players the Tennessee Titans are missing due to injury right now, defensive lineman Denico Autry might be the biggest.

Tennessee’s pass-rush has struggled mightily without its best pass-rusher the last three weeks and, in turn, so has the defense after posting two of its worst performances of the 2022 campaign the last two games.

Finally, we got a bit of good news on Wednesday, as Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed Autry may return to practice on Wednesday on a limited basis.

Since injuring his knee in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers, Autry hasn’t practiced, so this is a great sign of progress. However, there is still no guarantee he’ll play on Sunday.

Mike Vrabel said Denico Autry may do some limited things in practice today. That would be big for the #Titans defense. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 14, 2022

In other news, two Titans who sat out last week because of concussions, cornerback Tre Avery and wide receiver Treylon Burks, both remain in the protocol. The Titans will have until Saturday to clear both.

Vrabel says WR Treylon Burks remains in the concussion protocol. Same with CB Tre Avery. — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) December 14, 2022

