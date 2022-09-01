Titans injury updates: Denico Autry returns to practice

The Tennessee Titans returned to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since finalizing their initial 53-man roster, and the team received a bit of good news on defensive lineman Denico Autry.

According to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, Autry returned to the practice field on Wednesday after missing a ton of time in training camp due to an apparent wrist or hand injury injury. Autry was sporting a brace on his right hand in practice.

“Good to see him back out there,” head coach Mike Vrabel said after practice. “He did some good things, and we’ll get moving forward with him.”

Denico Autry during the open portion of #Titans practice today: pic.twitter.com/p6wa5Yymtu — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) August 31, 2022

There was some fear about Autry’s potential availability for the start of the season after the Titans carried a seventh defensive lineman on their initial roster, but Autry appears on track for Week 1 after all.

Here’s a look at some other injury updates we received from practice on Wednesday, which will be the last one open to the media until Monday.

Racey McMath (hip) to IR

AP Photo/Gail Burton

#Titans' Robinson: McMath will go on IR, will sign Cody Hollister to the 53. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 31, 2022

More on McMath here

Players not spotted during open portion

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Wyatt: “The stretch and individual portion of practice was open to reporters, and several players weren’t spotted. Among them: defensive back Elijah Molden, defensive back Ugo Amadi, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, guard Nate Davis, and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand.

Story continues

Radunz, Cunningham sporting non-contact jerseys

AP Photo/John Amis

Wyatt: “Linebacker Zach Cunningham and offensive lineman Dillon Radunz were decked out in yellow non-contact jerseys.”

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire