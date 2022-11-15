Titans injury updates: Simmons, Jones, Molden, Long, Bullock

Another week, another laundry list of injury concerns for the Tennessee Titans as they prepare for a “Thursday Night Football” game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

On Monday, news broke that cornerback Caleb Farley had a herniated disk that will likely require surgery and end his season. Farley was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

On top of the handful of players who were ruled out for Week 10, the Titans have new players to be concerned with, namely center Ben Jones, linebacker David Long, cornerback Elijah Molden and kicker Randy Bullock.

Bullock tweaked his calf in pre-game warm-ups on Sunday. Long (neck), Molden (groin) and Jones (concussion) suffered injuries during Sunday’s contest. With a short turnaround, all are up in the air.

The Titans released their first injury report on Monday, but it was an estimation so it’s hard to gauge where everyone is at.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Vrabel and the players themselves provided updates on their respective situations, and it was mostly good news. Here’s the latest on Jeffery Simmons, Molden, Jones, Bullock and Long.

DL Jeffery Simmons

Simmons has shed his walking boot and says he feels better. However he wouldn’t commit to playing on Thursday.

#Titans Jeffery Simmons didn’t have the boot on in the locker room today, he said “we’ll see,” when it comes to playing Thursday: @RamonKaylaWill pic.twitter.com/ZJp3yOXcvz — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) November 15, 2022

K Randy Bullock

Vrabel called Bullock a game-time decision for Thursday. Earlier in the day, the Titans inked veteran kicker Josh Lambo to the practice squad as insurance.

Mike Vrabel says #Titans K Randy Bullock likely a game-time decision. Newly signed Josh Lambo, Wisconsin native, the insurance plan in Green Bay. — Sam Phalen (@Sam_Phalen) November 15, 2022

C Ben Jones

Jones is currently in the concussion protocol after suffering the injury in Week 10. Vrabel did note that Jones is feeling better, but concussions are always tricky, and the injury has led to Jones missing a game before (2019).

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel: Ben Jones suffered a concussion in the game. We'll keep you updated on him. He seems to be feeling better, so that's a positive — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 15, 2022

CB Elijah Molden

We thought the very worst when Molden was listed with a groin injury and did not return on Sunday, but the second-year pro says it was just a scare.

Elijah Molden says his groin injury on Sunday was more of a scare than full-on reoccurrence pic.twitter.com/su72JNYuCw — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) November 15, 2022

LB David Long

Long, who suffered a stinger on Sunday but was able to return to the game, (estimated), says he’s feeling good and will be at practice on Tuesday.

