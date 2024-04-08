Titans hosting Texas DL T’Vondre Sweat for pre-draft visit

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly hosting Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat on a visit ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

The news comes from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, who notes that Sweat is flying to Tennessee on Monday for the visit. He is also slated to visit the Seattle Seahawks later this week.

This is the third known visit the Titans have on Monday, with LSU wideout Malik Nabers and Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham also reportedly coming in to town.

The 6-foot-4, 366-pound lineman, who could play nose in a 3-4 or defensive tackle in a 4-3, was projected to be a second-round pick later this month.

However, he was recently arrested and charged with DWI, which could hurt his stock.

Sweat posted $3,000 bond after his Sunday arrest on suspicion of DWI. His pre-draft process — and a chance to explain the situation — continues. pic.twitter.com/HDF58WOozj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2024

The defensive line is one of the Titans’ biggest weaknesses as things stand now. Of course, the Titans have Jeffery Simmons and signed Sebastian Joseph-Day, but they also lost Denico Autry this offseason.

