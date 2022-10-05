Titans hosted two wide receivers for workouts on Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans dipped their toes into the available wide receiver pool on Tuesday by working out a couple of young Mississippi natives in wideouts D.J. Montgomery and Ja’Marcus Bradley, per the league’s transactions wire.

Montgomery is a fourth-year wideout who spent extended time with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, and with the New York Jets from 2020-2021. He also had a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 preseason before being cut prior to the regular season.

The Austin Peay product has played in a total of three NFL games, tallying 36 receiving yards on three receptions.

Bradley also spent time with the Browns from 2020-2021, but that’s been his only NFL stop as of right now. In total, the young pass-catcher caught nine passes for 124 yards (13.8 yards per catch) over his two seasons in Cleveland.

The former Louisiana-Lafayette star has also returned two kicks for a total of 49 yards.

After Treylon Burks’ recent injury, the chances of Tennessee adding another wide receiver somewhere down the line, either on the practice squad or the active roster, have increased. Josh Gordon is a potential candidate to get a promotion to the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire