The Tennessee Titans continue to do their due diligence with free agents ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Per the league’s transactions wire, the Titans hosted four players for tryouts on Wednesday, including linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, defensive end Gerri Green, and defensive backs Harrison Hand and Jovante Moffatt.

The most notable name of that group is Attaochu, an eight-year veteran who can play inside and out and has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears.

He has appeared in 79 games (23 starts) during his career and spent the 2021 campaign with the Bears, where his season was cut short due to a torn pectoral.

The year prior, Attaochu finished with 31 combined tackles and five sacks in 13 games (five starts) for the Broncos.

A former fifth-round pick of the Vikings, Hand spent two years in Minnesota, appearing in 23 games (one start) and tallying one interception and three passes defensed.

Like Hand, Moffatt has two years of experience in the NFL. In 14 games (no starts), he has 10 combined tackles. Moffatt, Hand and Attaochu are also experienced in playing special teams.

Green, on the other hand, has never played a snap in an NFL game.

Perhaps the Titans will do more roster shuffling in the days leading up to their Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants, which kicks off on September 11 at 4:25 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire