Titans will host Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season

The NFL is set to release the 2021 schedule on Wednesday night, but we’re already getting a sneak peek at who the Tennessee Titans will be playing in Week 1.

As was revealed on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday, the Titans will host the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to start the 2021 season.

The game will take place at noon CT on September 12 and will be broadcast on CBS. For the Titans, this is the first time they will open the season at home since 2017.

Here’s a look at the other CBS games that have been revealed for the opening week.

Jaguars at Texans – 1 p.m. ET

Steelers at Bills – 1 p.m. ET

Jets at Panthers – 1 p.m. ET

Chargers at Washington – 1 p.m. ET

Browns at Chiefs – 4:25 p.m. ET

Dolphins at Patriots – 4:25 p.m. ET

Now, here’s a look at the FOX slate for Week 1:

Vikings at Bengals 1 p.m. ET

49ers at Lions – 1 p.m. ET

Eagles at Falcons – 1 p.m. ET

Seahawks at Colts – 1 p.m. ET

Broncos at Giants, 4:25 p.m. ET

Packers at Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET

The first game of the 2021 season will be a “Thursday Night Football” matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The “Sunday Night Football” contest will see Chicago Bears visiting the Los Angeles Rams, while the “Monday Night Football” showdown will be the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans will be releasing their entire schedule at 6:45 p.m. CT on Wednesday night, and a schedule release show will follow at 7 p.m. CT on NFL Network.

