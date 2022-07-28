Titans hoping to give Treylon Burks a look at punt returner

Securing a role as a wide receiver may not be the only thing 2022 first-round pick and wideout Treylon Burks has to focus on ahead of the upcoming season.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed on Thursday after practice that Burks, who had a strong showing on Day 1 of training camp, has been working on catching punts and hopes to give the rookie a look in the preseason.

The Arkansas product fielded 13 punts and 11 kickoffs during his time in college, averaging 10.3 and 20.5 yards per return, respectively, but 22 of those returns came in 2019.

In his final two years with the Razorbacks, Burks returned one punt in 2020 and one kick in 2021.

#Titans' Vrabel: Said he hopes to give Treylon Burks a few opportunities to return punts in preseason. Notes that one of Burks' biggest strengths is that he's tough to bring down. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) July 28, 2022

Along with Burks, wide receivers Kyle Philips, Mason Kinsey and Terry Godwin, who was signed on Thursday, are all getting looks.

#Titans have four players returning punts in training camp: WR Treylon Burks

WR Kyle Philips

WR Mason Kinsey

and WR Terry Godwin (signed today) — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) July 28, 2022

While Burks would no doubt be an intriguing option as a returner, the Titans would be wise to avoid this situation at all costs.

Burks is the future for the Titans at the wide receiver position and they need him to make a big impact on offense now that A.J. Brown is gone. The team simply can’t risk him getting hurt on special teams.

Burks isn’t the only projected starter the Titans have considered as a punt returner this year.

During mandatory minicamp, special teams coach Craig Aukerman admitted the team is thinking about using safety Amani Hooker in the role. We believe that would be a bad idea, also.

