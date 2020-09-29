Titans are home underdogs to Steelers ahead of Week 4 matchup

The Tennessee Titans (3-0) and Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) will meet on Sunday in a matchup between two unbeaten teams.

Despite being the home team for the Week 4 contest against the Steelers, the Titans are the underdogs. Pittsburgh is two-point favorites over Tennessee, according to BetMGM.

Spread: Steelers (-2)/Titans (+2)

Money Line: Steelers (-129)/Titans (+110)

Over/Under: 46.5

Both teams have had a mostly soft schedule to start the season, at least based on opponents’ records.

The Titans’ first three wins have come against the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings, three teams sporting a combined record of 1-8.

Tennessee has played all close games, also. In fact, Tennessee has won by a combined total of six points and have an average margin of victory of two points.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ trio of victories have come against the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, all of whom are winless and have a combined mark 0-9.

The Titans will be keeping an eye on two key injuries ahead of this game, with wide receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson. The former has missed the past two games, while the latter is eligible to come off IR after missing the first three games.

The status of those two players will determine how much this line moves, if at all. If both Jackson and Brown suit up, Tennessee could become favorites by the end of the week.

