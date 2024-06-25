Titans take home 2nd place in Bemidji Blaze Tournament

Jun. 24—BEMIDJI — With a 2-1 record in pool play, the Bemidji American Legion baseball team was placed in the gold bracket for elimination play on Sunday in the Blaze Tournament.

The Titans dispatched Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 13-0 in the first game before shutting out Red Lake Falls 3-0 in the second. Post 14 lost a pool play rematch with Two Rivers in the championship game 12-1.

Audrey Neadeau, Aleah Shogren, Kenley Anderson and Sammy Nislter each doubled in the win over DGF. Shogren pitched all six innings, allowing seven hits with three strikeouts.

Against Red Lake Falls, Maureen Stroeing drew a bases-loaded walk before she drove in another run with a two-out double in the fourth. Jessa Anderson drew another bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning.

Once again, Shogren picked up the win in the circle, surrendering just two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

Bemidji lost in the championship game after Two Rivers' offensive burst in the first three innings. The Warriors plated three runs in the first and third innings and six in the second.

Bemidji 13, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 0

BEM 011 308 — 13-11-0

DGF 000 000 — 0-7-0

WP: Shogren (6 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Bemidji 3, Red Lake Falls 0

BEM 100 11 — 3-6-0

RLF 000 00 — 0-2-1

WP: Shogren (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

Two Rivers 12, Bemidji 1

BEM 000 10 — 1-2-1

TR 363 0x — 12-14 — 0

WP: Stevens (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K)

LP: Shogren (3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)