Titans to hold nine open training camp practices, including a pair with Patriots

Titans fans won’t be able to watch their side take on the Patriots during the regular season this year, but they will be able to see the two teams on the practice field this summer.

The Titans will face the Patriots at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in an August 17 preseason game and they announced on Tuesday that the two joint practices leading into that contest will be open to the public. Admission to those practices will be free.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Fans can attend seven other practice sessions at no cost, including a night practice at Nissan Stadium on August 3. Head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this year that the hope is to have a scrimmage during that session.

“Hopefully depending on the health — I don’t make the decisions on practice until sometimes the day before, or what the health of the team looks like is that we could have somewhat of a scrimmage-type setting in the stadium,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website.”

The other six open practices will be held at the team’s practice facility in Nashville.