The Titans will hold a pair of joint practices against the Patriots leading up to their preseason game in Nashville in August, the team announced Thursday.

The Titans previously announced they will work against the Vikings in a pair of practices before their preseason game in Minnesota.

Tennessee will play the Patriots on Friday, Aug. 25, at Nissan Stadium. The Titans are scheduled to play the Vikings in Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Coach Mike Vrabel said the practices against the Patriots are scheduled for Tuesday (Aug. 22) and Wednesday (Aug. 23) at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park before the Friday game against the Patriots.

No information was immediately available about whether the practices will be open to the public. In training camp a year ago, a limited number of fans were allowed to attend practices.

Titans will hold joint practices with Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk