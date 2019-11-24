Titans hold 7-3 lead over Jaguars at halftime

The Titans and Jaguars haven’t generated much offense through the first 30 minutes of play in Nashville, but the Titans have managed a bit more than their AFC South rivals.

Ryan Tannehill ran 21 yards for the only touchdown of the first half and the Jaguars drove for a field goal later in the second quarter in order to cut Tennessee’s lead to 7-3 before halftime. It’s the 12th time that the Titans have led a game at halftime since Mike Vrabel became their head coach and they’ve won every one of those games.

Keeping that streak alive will likely take a bit more offense than they produced in the first two quarters. Tannehill ran for 40 yards, but Derrick Henry‘s biggest play was called back due to a penalty and he’s been held to 26 yards on the nine carries that counted.

The Jaguars also had a penalty wipe out Leonard Fournette‘s biggest run of the first half and he’s been limited to 42 yards on 12 carries. Nick Foles is 11-of-18 for 102 yards and better work in both phases would be a boost to the chances of becoming the first team to come back to beat Vrabel’s Titans in the second half.