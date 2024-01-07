Titans hold 21-13 lead over Jaguars at halftime

The Steelers and Texans like what they've seen through 30 minutes of play in Nashville.

Running backs Tyjae Spears and Derrick Henry have scored three touchdowns for the Titans and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown a pair of interceptions in the first half at Nissan Stadium. The result is a 21-13 Titans lead in a game the Jaguars need to win in order to ensure a spot in the playoffs.

If they lose, the Texans will win the AFC South and the Steelers will clinch a Wild Card spot.

Spears took a short pass from Ryan Tannehill for one score and then ran for a touchdown after Lawrence's first interception, which came when tight end Evan Engram juggled and lost a ball. The second pick was a bad throw right to Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, but the Titans couldn't do anything with the ball and punter Ty Zentner had to try to run for a first down after a bobbled snap.

Zentner didn't make it and the Jaguars were able to kick a field goal as time expired to bring themselves within eight points.

Henry has nine carries for 70 yards in what could be his final game with the Titans. Ryan Tannehill is also set for free agency and he's 10-of-17 for 120 yards this afternoon. Lawrence hit Calvin Ridley for a 59-yard touchdown, but the Jags need to step things up if they are going to grab the division title.