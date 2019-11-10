Titans hit big play, cut Chiefs lead to 10-7

The first quarter of Sunday’s game did not go well for the Titans, but they are back within three points with just over 10 minutes to play in the first half.

Tennessee ran nine plays, gained 21 yards, allowed two sacks and lost a fumble while the Chiefs were building an early 10-0 lead in Nashville. It only took one play for their fortunes to change, however.

Ryan Tannehill hit a bomb to Kalif Raymond down the middle of the field and Raymond was marked down for a 52-yard gain after replay review showed he was touched before getting up and running for a touchdown. Tannehill completed a nine-yard pass to tight end Anthony Firkser for a touchdown a couple of plays later and the Titans are now only down 10-7.

Tannehill is 5-of-5 for 87 yards on the afternoon, so there’s reason to hope for more offensive success after the slow start for the Titans.