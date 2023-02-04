Titans hiring ex-Bucs coach Lori Locust as defensive assistant

Former #Bucs assistant DL coach Lori Locust has landed in a new spot. Sources say she’s heading to the #Titans, signing a deal to be a defensive assistant in Tennessee. Coach Lo impressed coach Mike Vrabel, as well as new GM Ran Carthon, in the interview process. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2023

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly adding former Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust to their defensive coaching staff.

The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who notes that Locust will be taking a defensive assistant role on head coach Mike Vrabel’s staff.

Coaching since 2008, Locust first broke into the NFL in 2018 as an intern for the Baltimore Ravens. Then, after serving as the assistant defensive line coach for the AAF’s Birmingham Iron, Locust joined the Bucs for four seasons before being let go this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire