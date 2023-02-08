Titans hiring Chad Brinker as assistant general manager

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon has reportedly found his right-hand man, with the team set to hire Green Bay Packers executive Chad Brinker as the assistant general manager.

The news comes from MMQB’s Albert Breer. Brinker previously held the title of personnel/football administration executive with the Packers for the last two seasons, spending 13 with the franchise in total.

Here’s more on him from his bio on the Packers’ official site:

Chad Brinker enters his 13th season with the Packers and second as personnel/football administration executive. He was promoted to his current position on Jan. 22, 2021, after spending three seasons as assistant director of pro scouting/salary cap analyst. Brinker originally came to Green Bay as a scouting assistant in January 2010 before spending six seasons (2012-17) as a pro scout.

It appears Brinker has a diverse background, but his ability to figure out the salary cap in particular will come in handy with Tennessee needing to free up money this offseason.

So Breer's follow-up tweet describes the two assistant GM model. Brinker will head up the operations/ analytics side, another person will head scouting. Ryan Cowden probably goes after being passed over, then the second assistant GM will be in a version of that role. #Titans https://t.co/ldfPVKUZ8Z — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 8, 2023

Brinker played college ball at Ohio before entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2003 with the New York Jets. He never played in a regular season contest, though.

More Latest News!

Charles London's work at Senior Bowl helped him land Titans gig Mike Vrabel sheds light on Tim Kelly's 2022 role, why he wasn't promoted in-season Titans promote Tim Kelly to OC, announce several staff hires

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire