Titans hire UT-Martin’s Matt Jones as assistant offensive line coach

The Tennessee Titans have made another addition to their coaching staff, hiring UT-Martin assistant coach Matt Jones as an assistant offensive line coach.

Per John Brice of Football Scoop, the news comes from Martin himself, who mentioned his being hired by the Titans in a farewell post to his now-former team.

Martin limits who can view his tweets, so we’ve provided screenshot. The original tweet can be found in the Football Scoop article above.

Over the course of his four years with the Skyhawks, Martin served as run-game coordinator, offensive line coach and tight ends coach, per his school bio, so he’s pretty well-versed.

Martin will work under new Titans offensive line coach, Jason Houghtaling, who was promoted to replace former offensive line coach Keith Carter following his firing earlier this offseason

Houghtaling and Jones will have a ton of work to do with the group upfront, as the Titans are set to have at least three new starters in 2023 and are expected to add to the position in the NFL draft.

