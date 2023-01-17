Word on Tuesday afternoon was that the Titans had identified three finalists for their General Manager job and things moved quickly from there.

According to multiple reports, 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon will be the team’s next General Manager. The Titans fired Jon Robinson in December.

Carthon is the son of former NFL running back Maurice Carthon and he played in nine games as a running back for the Colts in 2005 and 2006. He became a scout for the Falcons in 2008, moved on to the Rams as their director of player personnel in 2012 and then joined the 49ers in 2017.

Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham were also identified as finalists for the job, but Carthon’s second interview carried the day and he will be charged with trying to put together a Titans team that can get back to the postseason.

Titans to hire Ran Carthon as their General Manager originally appeared on Pro Football Talk