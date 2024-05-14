Titans hire AJ Highsmith as director of scouting

The Titans are hiring AJ Highsmith as their new director of scouting, Neil Stratton of insidetheleague.com reports.

Highsmith, the son of Patriots executive Alonzo Highsmith, will have pro and college duties in his new role.

He reunites with Titans General Manager Ran Carthon after the two previously were on staff of the 49ers.

Highsmith spent five seasons as a scout with the Bills, working his way up from area scout to national scout.

According to Stratton, Keenan Agnew also is joining the Titans' staff. The son of Lions assistant General Manager Ray Agnew, Keenan Agnew will join the Titans as a scouting assistant.