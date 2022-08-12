Titans highlights: Malik Willis scrambles for first preseason TD

Tennessee Titans 2022 third-round pick and quarterback Malik Willis had a slow start to his preseason debut on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, but he managed to right the ship on his third drive.

After starting out 0-for-3 and nearly throwing a pick in his first two series, Willis completed two passes for 30 yards on the third drive, one for 12 yards to Julius Chestnut, and another for 18 yards to Hassan Haskins.

After Haskins’ reception set Tennessee up inside the 10, Willis took care of the rest two plays later with a ridiculous scramble that ultimately resulted in a touchdown. Check it out.

