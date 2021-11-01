Titans will need help at running back, if Derrick Henry is done for the year

The vague report that Titans running back Derrick Henry may be done for the year due to a foot injury with which he played created a potentially clear problem for the 6-2 team from Tennessee.

What do they do at running back?

Several veteran free agents are lingering, including Adrian Peterson, Todd Gurley, and Frank Gore. And the trade deadline has yet to arrive; the Titans still have 30 hours to make a deal.

The problem becomes finding a willing seller. The Eagles, with their Sunday blowout of the Lions, moved to 3-5. At 2-6, maybe they become sellers. At 3-5, it’s hard to fold the tents. The best current candidates are the 0-8 Lions (Jamaal Williams), the 1-7 Texans (Philip Lindsay or David Johnson), and the 1-7 Dolphins (um, well, maybe not).

Practice squads also could be pilfered, and that’s where running back Le'Veon Bell spent several weeks in Baltimore. But he’s now part of the 53-man roster, and can’t be secured without compensation for the Ravens.

Next man up, for now, means Jeremy McNichols. But the Titans will need more than that if they need to replace Henry’s production. Then again, there’s currently no one out there who can do that.

