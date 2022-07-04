Titans’ helmet logo ranked as NFL’s worst by For The Win

In a recent article ranking the helmet logos of all 32 teams in the National Football League, the Tennessee Titans’ decal is getting no love.

According to Christian D’Andrea of USA TODAY’s For The Win, the Titans’ helmet logo is the worst in the NFL. Here’s D’Andrea’s explanation for the ranking.

Extreme create-a-team vibes remain for a team created in 1999. Only the three small stars in the logo connect any of this to the Titans’ actual identity.

The helmet logo does a great job of paying homage to the state in which the Titans play, as it mirrors Tennessee’s state flag, but I’ve never been a fan of the flames that are included.

Still, to say the Titans’ helmet logo is the worst in the league is definitely a stretch.

The five teams to rank just ahead of the Titans were the New England Patriots (No. 31), Denver Broncos (No. 30), New York Jets (No. 29), Washington Commanders (No. 28) and Houston Texans (No. 27).

As far as the rest of the AFC South goes, the Jacksonville Jaguars were ranked No. 24, and the Indianapolis Colts No. 11.

Rounding out the top five were the Dallas Cowboys (No. 5), Atlanta Falcons (No. 4), New Orleans Saints (No. 3), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 1).

