The Titans facility was shut down on Sunday morning after another member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, but the team was able to do some preparation for Tuesday’s game against the Bills.

The team released a statement on Sunday evening about the work they did earlier in the day.

“Early this afternoon, the NFL gave the team permission to hold a practice with limited staff — players coaches and a handful of support staff. The hour and 45 minute practice took place outdoors,” the statement said.

The NFL confirmed on Sunday that Tuesday’s game between the two AFC teams is still on despite the latest positive test. The Titans have not played since Week Three due to the outbreak of COVID-19 on their roster and elsewhere in the organization.

Titans held practice on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk