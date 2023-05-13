Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has priceless reaction when asked about signing football for a young Will Levis

Will Levis is a new member of the Tennessee Titans, though he apparently had already met head coach Mike Vrabel.

The rookie quarterback, selected 33rd overall in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, told reporters that he grew up as a New England Patriots fan in Massachusetts, where he would annually attend Patriots training camp. One of the players he met was Vrabel, a Pro Bowl linebacker for the Patriots at the time.

Vrabel was kind enough to sign a small football for him:

"Pretty much since I could walk, for those few years, I was going to Patriots training camp every year, watching those Patriots teams, watching coach Vrabel and them practice. Had a little signed football from him actually. I told him that story, it's kinda funny."

Vrabel had a fun response when reporters naturally asked him about the connection:

"Isn't it nice of me? 'Must have caught me on a good day, Will,' that's what I told him."

Vrabel played for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008, which would have spanned around ages 2 to 9 for Levis given that he was born on June 27, 1999. It just goes to show the value of athletes taking the time for young fans, because those fans do remember it.

Will Levis has been a Mike Vrabel fan for a while. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Levis is currently taking his first steps with the Titans at rookie minicamp. The former Kentucky quarterback was widely expected to be a first-rounder in last month's draft, but fell to the second round, where the Titans traded up to grab a potential franchise quarterback.