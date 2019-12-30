Titans HC Mike Vrabel isn't feeling sentimental about facing Patriots in playoffs

It'll be the Tennessee Titans making the trip to Foxboro for Saturday's AFC Wild Card matchup vs. the New England Patriots.

Pacing the sideline opposite Bill Belichick will be Mike Vrabel, who played with the Patriots under Belichick from 2001-08. The Titans head coach earned three Super Bowl titles during his time in New England.

But even with all of the playoff memories at Gillette Stadium, Vrabel won't be feeling nostalgic when he returns next weekend. He made that clear during his press conference after Sunday's victory over the Houston Texans.

"I haven't had a paycheck with a Patriots logo on it since 2008," Vrabel said. "So no different than going and coaching against someone with the Texans or coaching against them last year. It's a huge challenge to go up there and try to win."

Watch the video below, courtesy of Paul Kuharsky:

While Vrabel is correct in stating it'll be a tough task beating winning in Foxboro, the Patriots too will have their work cut out for them. After its shocking loss to the lowly Miami Dolphins, New England will be tasked with slowing down a Titans team led by the 2019 NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry and a revitalized quarterback in Ryan Tannehill.

After Sunday's defeat, Belichick's coaching tree has handed the Patriots four of their last nine losses over the last two years. Vrabel will look to add to that number.

