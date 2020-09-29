Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities after Titans' eight positive COVID-19 tests

The Tennessee Titans had eight tests come back positive for COVID-19, according to an NFL statement, including three players and five personnel members. As a result, both the Titans and Minnesota Vikings, whom the Titans played on Sunday, will suspend in-person activities starting Tuesday.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Titans and Vikings started sending people home from their facilities early Tuesday morning, and instructed those not in the building to arrive for drive-up COVID testing and then return home.

Both teams became aware became aware of an outbreak late Monday, according to Robinson’s sources, and began contact tracing.

The Titans issued the following statement to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

The Vikings issued a statement via their own channels:

The NFL and NFL Players Association released a statement acknowledging the eight positive tests and announcing the in-person suspension of activities for both teams.

“On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives. The Titans will suspend in-person cub activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities. “Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said in a statement. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

The Titans shutdown of activities could continue until Saturday, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

COVID-19 testing in Week 3

Ahead of Sunday’s Week 3 slate of games, the league had its first player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Atlanta Falcons first-round pick A.J. Terrell was put on the list on Saturday and did not play in the game. Being on the list does not automatically mean the individual tested positive for COVID-19 or has the disease.

The Houston Texans reportedly had a “batch” of false positive tests for multiple players before their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After additional testing, all tests came back negative and the players were able to take the field.

The Steelers play the Titans in Nashville this week, while the Vikings are scheduled to visit the Texans.

