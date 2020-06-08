Titans would like Harold Landry to play fewer snaps in 2020

Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith said recently that the team would like to reduce running back Derrick Henry‘s workload after he led the league with 303 carries in 2019.

Something similar is afoot on the defensive side of the ball. Linebacker Harold Landry played on nearly 86 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in the regular season last year, but saw his production dip down the stretch. After recording nine sacks in the team’s first 12 games, Landry was shut out in the final weeks of the regular season and added one more in three playoff games.

Outside linebackers coach Shane Bowne told reporters that the team wants Landry “at his best when we need him at his best down the stretch” and that limiting his playing time is something that could help make that happen.

“He played a lot of plays for us and he did, probably, too much — that’s on me,” Bowen said, via the team’s website. “But we’ve got to find ways to get some other guys that can take some stuff off of him too, and I’ve got to get those guys developed where we are trusting them, putting them in the game, where we feel like they can make plays for us. I’ve got to do a better job of not putting so much on him in terms of play count.”

The Titans added Vic Beasley to a group of edge players that also includes Kamalei Correa, Reggie Gilbert, D'Andre Walker and Derick Roberson.

