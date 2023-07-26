Titans’ Harold Landry ‘looks like he’s ready to go’ for training camp

Despite all of the additions the Titans made throughout the offseason, you could make a strong argument that the team’s biggest addition will be the return of EDGE Harold Landry.

Prior to suffering his season-ending knee injury, Landry was coming off a phenomenal Pro-Bowl campaign where he set career-highs (including playoffs) in quarterback pressures (52) and sacks (13.5).

Considering how long ago it was, it’s easy to forget just how dominant the Titans’ defensive line can be whenever the team has its primary pass-rushers all on the field together.

Back in 2021, the Titans’ defense accounted for 52 sacks on the year, 35.5 of which came from the combination of Landry, Jeffery Simmons, and Denico Autry.

Sadly, we haven’t seen that trio on the field together since they combined for six sacks in a playoff game that they certainly deserved to win.

Thankfully, it seems as if that could be changing really soon. Landry wasn’t among those listed on the team’s initial Physically Unable to Perform list going into training camp.

Vrabel was asked about Landry’s status on Tuesday, and he said the following, per beat writer Jim Wyatt:

“We’ll see how he feels, and see how he responds to the work,” Vrabel said of Landry. “It looks like he’s ready to go. I’m sure Harold will be one of those guys that may not be out there every day, may just need some individual work, some third-down work.”

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, it seems like we are nearing the official return of No. 58 along the edge, but as Vrabel notes, he may not be out there every single day, so don’t panic if he’s listed among the absent some days.

Only time will tell if Landry returns to being the same player he was before the injury, as players sometimes need a full year to really get back to form.

But if he does, seeing Tennessee on the schedule is going to be a scary sight for opposing offenses.

