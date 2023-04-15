Titans had Zoom meeting with Cincinnati LB Ivan Pace Jr.

The Tennessee Titans are doing their homework on linebackers ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, with the latest example coming in their meeting with Cincinnati linebacker, Ivan Pace Jr.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Titans had a Zoom meeting with Pace Jr. Also, the Cincinnati product has met with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals recently.

Here’s more information on Pace Jr., per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

A rare blend of leverage, toughness and tackle obsession makes Pace’s tape a fun day of film study. He might be one of the strongest players in the 2023 NFL Draft from a pound-for-pound standpoint. He’s able to slip and club blockers out of the way with lower-body anchor and elite contact balance. He was cleared to take shots downhill by the defense, which bolstered his production, but his instincts and feel for finding routes to the ball seem to drive him. It is hard not to love Pace’s game tape, but his lack of length and speed could create inconsistencies at the next level.

🤯🤯🤯@GoBEARCATS LB Ivan Pace Jr. had 137 tackles, 21.5 TFL + 10.0 sacks in 2022! BALL PLAYER. Recent Zoom meetings for Pace include #Titans and #Eagles. In person visit with #Bengals last week. ✍️ @ivan_pacejr x @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/YisJ2a3mbB — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 15, 2023

According to Brentley Weissman of The Draft Network, Pace Jr. is slated to be drafted somewhere in the fourth round, the only round Tennessee doesn’t have a pick.

