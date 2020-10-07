Titans had two new positive tests

The COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization has not ended.

After previous reports that the Titans had another player test positive for the coronavirus in yesterday’s testing, Albert Breer of SI.com reports that it was actually two Titans player who tested positive.

Both players have been re-tested and confirmed as true positives.

The Titans, with 11 players positive, are not reopening their practice facility today and may not be able to play against the Bills on Sunday.

