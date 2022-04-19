Titans had top-30 visit with Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

Add another 2022 NFL draft prospect to the list of the Tennessee Titans’ top-30 visits, as Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline reports the team has met with Memphis wide receiver, Calvin Austin III.

Wide receiver was among the Titans’ biggest needs going into the offseason, and while they did add veteran wideout Robert Woods via trade with the Los Angeles Rams, they still need more help.

The Memphis product stole the show at the NFL Combine. Not only did he post a blazing-fast 4.32 in the 40-yard dash, he also notched a vertical leap of 39 inches and a broad jump of 11-foot-3, which is double his height. Those marks were all top three among wideouts at the combine.

Austin has all the makings of an explosive playmaker at the next level. He’ll work mostly from the slot, but offenses should be scheming up every way possible to get him the football.

His size (5-foot-7, 173 pounds) is a bit concerning, but Austin’s game-changing, big-play ability and versatility (he can also factor in as a returner) makes him an intriguing prospect who could be selected as early as Day 2.

The problem for the Titans is that they own just one Day 2 pick, and it comes in the third round at No. 90 overall, so they might have to maneuver up if they really want to nab Austin.

To keep up to date on all of the known top-30 visits for the Titans, check out our tracker below.

