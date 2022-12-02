Titans had former Cowboys DE Tarell Basham in for a free agent visit

The Titans hosted former Cowboys DE Tarell Basham on a free agent visit. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 2, 2022

The Titans are looking for pass-rushing help, and according to Field Yates, the team hosted defensive end, Tarell Basham, ahead of the team’s Week 13 matchup against the Eagles.

Dallas released Basham on Tuesday.

Basham, a third-round pick of the Colts in 2017, also played three seasons with the Jets before joining the Cowboys in free agency last year.

In 2021, Basham tied his career-high with 3.5 sacks but did not record a sack this season.

The six-year vet played in four games this year, starting the season as a reserve pass-rusher, and playing against the Bucs in Week 1 before suffering an injury that sidelined him for the next seven games.

