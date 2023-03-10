Titans great Keith Bulluck to be inducted into Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Tennessee Titans legend Keith Bulluck received an incredible honor on Thursday afternoon following the official announcement that “Mr. Monday Night” would be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Truth be told, this type of recognition is long overdue for someone like Bulluck.

Not only is he one of the best defenders in Titans history, but you could make an argument that he was in the conversation for best off-ball linebacker in the NFL at his very peak.

Brad Willis, the executive director of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, said the following regarding the induction, per Jim Wyatt of Titans Online:

“Keith Bulluck was the heart and soul of the Tennessee Titans defense for many years. His leadership on and off the field was instrumental in the Titans success of the early 2000’s,” he said. “Keith has made his home in Tennessee for over 20 years, and we’re excited to have him as part of our 2023 Hall of Fame Class.”

This honor is well-deserved for the legendary No. 53, and the next step is getting his name where it rightfully belongs inside the Titans’ Ring of Honor with some of the other franchise greats.

Only time will tell if the Titans ever go through with that specific honor, but anyone that was around for those original Titans teams knows just how good and valuable Bulluck was, both on and off the field.

The event to honor Bulluck’s induction, the 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony, will take place on July 22.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire