Titans great Keith Bulluck to coach LBs at NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

A third Tennessee Titans great will be taking part in the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

The game already features two former Titans as the head coaches, with Jeff Fisher leading the American Team and Eddie George leading the National Team.

But former Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck is also chipping in and will serve as the linebackers coach under George, he announced on Saturday.

A former first-round pick, Bulluck spent 10 seasons with the Titans and was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2003. Fisher was his coach for all 10 of those seasons, and he played with George from 2000-03.

George has spent the last two years as the head coach at Tennessee State University, while Fisher was the head coach of the USFL’s Michigan Panthers in 2022.

I’ll kill the suspense if there ever was any…I’m coaching the linebackers at the NFLPA Game. These days you can announce your own news like it’s real news 😆. Im digging this! #TeamGeorge — keith bulluck (@kbull53) January 14, 2023

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be a week-long event that helps prepare draft-eligible players for the NFL, while also allowing them to showcase their talents. The game will take place on Jan. 28.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire