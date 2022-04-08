As the team that earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, the Titans are in win-now mode.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said he’s eager to draft players who can contribute right away.

“You certainly are eager for those guys to come in and be contributors,” Robinson said, via the Nashville Tennessean, “but you’re also cautious with knowing you’re playing the longer game.”

The players in the Titans’ 2021 draft class were generally a disappointment as rookies, and Robinson acknowledged they need more from young players.

“We need them. They got to be productive players for us,” Robinson said. “This year’s draft class, the 2022 class, to what degree they can help the football team? Obviously, the sooner the better. But you’re not ready to cast them aside if they’re not Day 1 out there, at whatever position they play, being an impactful player, knowing that the transition to the NFL game takes time. Our coaches do a great job of bringing those guys along. But we’re going to lean on them at some point. At some point, they’re going to have to go out there and do the job that they’re drafted to do.”

Titans GM says they’re eager to draft players who can contribute as rookies originally appeared on Pro Football Talk