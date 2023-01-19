Titans GM Ran Carthon walks into massive welcoming party

There are welcoming parties, and then there is the one the Tennessee Titans had waiting for new general manager Ran Carthon when he arrived at the team facility on Thursday.

Carthon, who was officially hired on Wednesday, touched down in Nashville in preparation for his new job and introductory press conference, which is set to take place on Friday at noon CDT.

When the 41-year-old general manager entered the building for the first time as the franchise’s lead man in the front office, Carthon was met with what looked like every single person who works for the team.

The moment was enough to induce goosebumps, so we can only imagine how Carthon felt getting a welcome like that.

Also on Thursday, the Titans released footage of Carthon touching down in Nashville, and video of the moment controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk called Carthon to notify him he was the team’s next GM.

That moment we got our new GM 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vkBlttpOff — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 19, 2023

Welcome to Nashville, Ran 👋 pic.twitter.com/kbGaSHPlmi — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 19, 2023

