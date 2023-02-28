What Titans GM Ran Carthon said at combine press conference

Ran Carthon took part in his first NFL Combine press conference as general manager of the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and the biggest topic he discussed was the status of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

While on the surface Carthon seemed to endorse Tannehill, his use of the words “under contract” multiple times and “right now” in the two quotes below don’t scream that the veteran starting in 2023 is a 100 percent certainty.

“Ryan’s done a great job,” Carthon said, per Chris Harris of WSMV. “Ryan has won a lot of football games, as you guys know. He’s been a diligent worker, he’s been in the building everyday, rehabbing and getting his work in. So, he’s under contract, I’m excited about moving forward with him.”

“Ryan is under contract,” Carthon added. “I know everybody wants to make a big deal out of the quarterback position and whether he will or won’t be here, but you guys just have to accept the fact that Ryan is under contract for us and right now, he’s a Titan and he will be a Titan.”

On Ryan Tannehill

Carthon on Ryan Tannehill pic.twitter.com/mnSFZQuzhW — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) February 28, 2023

On transition to Tennessee

#Titans GM Ran Carthon: I couldn't have been blessed with going into a better building. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 28, 2023

#Titans GM Ran Carthon at the NFL Combine. He gets a shout-out from @49ers GM @JohnLynch49ers in the middle. pic.twitter.com/jGEDHbhHih — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 28, 2023

On building around Derrick Henry

Carthon on building around Derrick Henry: we are not going to build around one player. It’s a football team. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) February 28, 2023

On Taylor Lewan, the offensive line

#Titans GM Ran Carthon on the o-line: A tough move to part ways with @TaylorLewan77, he’s been a key cog. We’ll continue to work to improve the offensive line moving forward. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 28, 2023

On learning what Vrabel, coaches want

Ran Carthon said he has leaned a lot on Mike Vrabel and the assistant coaches in evaluating players and the roster. Saw I’d he wants to know if what he is seeing in the evaluation process meshes with what they see. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) February 28, 2023

What Ran Carthon is looking for. Good stuff here: #Titans pic.twitter.com/SBeRT7blTb — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 28, 2023

On Jeffery Simmons

Carthon said he had a 20-minute conversation with Jeffery Simmons that went well. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) February 28, 2023

On the NFL Accelerator Program

#Titans GM Ran Carthon said the NFL Accelerator program helped him get in front of GMs that he may not have otherwise gotten the chance to. pic.twitter.com/LdaBuRP1J2 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) February 28, 2023

On the No. 11 overall pick

#Titans GM Ran Carthon on the 11th pick of the NFL Draft: We’re open for business. pic.twitter.com/k93fGhdjc9 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 28, 2023

On Bud Dupree, the salary cap

On Malik Willis

