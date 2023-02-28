What Titans GM Ran Carthon said at combine press conference

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read

Ran Carthon took part in his first NFL Combine press conference as general manager of the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and the biggest topic he discussed was the status of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

While on the surface Carthon seemed to endorse Tannehill, his use of the words “under contract” multiple times and “right now” in the two quotes below don’t scream that the veteran starting in 2023 is a 100 percent certainty.

“Ryan’s done a great job,” Carthon said, per Chris Harris of WSMV. “Ryan has won a lot of football games, as you guys know. He’s been a diligent worker, he’s been in the building everyday, rehabbing and getting his work in. So, he’s under contract, I’m excited about moving forward with him.”

“Ryan is under contract,” Carthon added. “I know everybody wants to make a big deal out of the quarterback position and whether he will or won’t be here, but you guys just have to accept the fact that Ryan is under contract for us and right now, he’s a Titan and he will be a Titan.”

Let us know what you think in the comments below. But before that, check out what Carthon had to say about a number of topics on Tuesday.

On Ryan Tannehill

On transition to Tennessee

On building around Derrick Henry

On Taylor Lewan, the offensive line

On learning what Vrabel, coaches want

On Jeffery Simmons

On the NFL Accelerator Program

On the No. 11 overall pick

On Bud Dupree, the salary cap

On Malik Willis

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire

Recommended Stories