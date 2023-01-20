What Titans GM Ran Carthon said at introductory press conference

The Tennessee Titans introduced new general manager Ran Carthon at a press conference on Friday, his first since joining the team.

The press conference started with opening statements from owner Amy Adams Strunk, head coach Mike Vrabel, and the new Titans GM, who thanked several people who helped him get to where he is today.

Carthon then took questions on several topics, including his thoughts on the team as it currently stands, and what he thinks of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose status is murky going into the offseason.

All in all, Carthon made a great first impression. Here’s a look at everything he had to say.

Adams Strunk's opening statement

#Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk on the hiring of new GM Ran Carthon pic.twitter.com/A2paBGP0oQ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 20, 2023

Carthon's opening statement

Beginning of #Titans GM Ran Carthon’s opening statement at introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/RMJhSszlSs — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 20, 2023

Vrabel on Carthon

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel at GM Ran Carthon’s press conference. pic.twitter.com/EBcnR6wkD9 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 20, 2023

Carthon on his current priority

Carthon said his priority is spending more time with Mike Vrabel and learning the organization. Said he will adjust to the system in place initially since he is new to the club. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 20, 2023

Carthon on meeting Vrabel

#Titans GM Ran Carthon said he met HC Mike Vrabel for the first time on Tuesday. Said they could've talked for hours and that they have a grassroots understanding of football — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 20, 2023

Carthon on collaboration

Ran Carthon on why the collaboration with Mike Vrabel will work for the #Titans: pic.twitter.com/x1f9aFPsma — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 20, 2023

#Titans GM Ran Carthon on final say on roster: It's about collaboration — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 20, 2023

Carthon on when he first met with Titans

#Titans GM Ran Carthon to media:

Met AAS and other top executives at NFL accelerator event during league meetings last month in December. Left the meeting very excited, knew this was the place he wanted to be. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 20, 2023

Carthon on becoming a GM

#Titans GM Ran Carthon: A GM job has always been a dream of mine, but I wanted it to be the right fit. It had to be a special place, and I really do feel this is a special place — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 20, 2023

Carthon on being a leader

#Titans GM Ran Carthon: I want to establish myself as a leader, and help build Mike Vrabel the team that he wants — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 20, 2023

Carthon on state of the Titans

Ran Carthon said the #Titans are a competitive team and a good team but he wants them to go to the next level and be a great team. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 20, 2023

#Titans GM Ran Carthon: What jumps out to me is watching how hard and tough the @Titans have played. The team is built in Mike Vrabel's image — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 20, 2023

#Titans GM Ran Carthon: I have a solid baseline of the team. Studied up on the @Titans before the interview. Didn't want to fake it — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 20, 2023

Carthon on his vision

GM Ran Carthon's vision for the #Titans: Lifting trophies and holding parades. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 20, 2023

Carthon on Ryan Tannehill

Ran Carthon said it is not fair right now to say whether or not Ryan Tannehill is his QB next year. Said he will evaluate and discuss with Vrabel before making any decision. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 20, 2023

Carthon on building the team

Carthon: We’re not here to collect talent. We’re here to build a team. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 20, 2023

Carthon on his experience

#Titans' Ran Carthon to media: Says he's been predominantly pro personnel by title in the past, but also has experience in draft evaluation — especially last 2 years. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 20, 2023

Carthon said 49ers late round success has been a product of work together between scouting staff and assistant coaches: guys like George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Elijah Mitchell. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 20, 2023

Carthon on being Titans' first Black GM

#Titans GM Ran Carthon offers perspective on being the first black GM in team history. pic.twitter.com/xjn6XQEclD — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 20, 2023

Carthon on where he was when he got the call

Ran Carthon said he was sitting in the airport terminal when Amy Adams Strunk called him to offer the job. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 20, 2023

Carthon on Derrick Henry, Titans' offensive approach

“I cant wait to stand next to him and size him up, see how big he is in person” Ran Carthon on Derrick Henry #Titans 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/riV38J5WaM — Niki Lattarulo (@NikiLattarulo) January 20, 2023

Asked if a team can win football games built around a running back, Carthon said, “Yes.” Then he elaborated by saying that there will be situations especially weather wise late in the year where passing game will not work well and you have to be able to run the ball. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) January 20, 2023

Carthon on analytics

#Titans' Ran Carthon to media: We've used analytics a lot with the 49ers. I think it definitely plays a part. We trust our eyes, but sometimes data can help you see things in a different viewpoint. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 20, 2023

#Titans GM Ran Carthon said analytics helped 49ers find RB Elijah Mitchell in the 6th round. 49ers analytics guy Demetrius Washington came to Carthon w/#s to say Mitchell was a great fit for outside zone. Carthon watched and agreed. They took it upline, Mitchell became the pick. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 20, 2023

Carthon on Titans' scouting department

Ran Carthon said he's already met with RC (Ryan Cowden) this morning. Says he's not planning to flip the scouting staff upside down #Titans — AtoZ Sports Nashville (@AtoZSports) January 20, 2023

