What Titans GM Ran Carthon said at introductory press conference

Mike Moraitis
·6 min read

The Tennessee Titans introduced new general manager Ran Carthon at a press conference on Friday, his first since joining the team.

The press conference started with opening statements from owner Amy Adams Strunk, head coach Mike Vrabel, and the new Titans GM, who thanked several people who helped him get to where he is today.

Carthon then took questions on several topics, including his thoughts on the team as it currently stands, and what he thinks of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, whose status is murky going into the offseason.

All in all, Carthon made a great first impression. Here’s a look at everything he had to say.

Adams Strunk's opening statement

Carthon's opening statement

Vrabel on Carthon

Carthon on his current priority

Carthon on meeting Vrabel

Carthon on collaboration

Carthon on when he first met with Titans

Carthon on becoming a GM

Carthon on being a leader

Carthon on state of the Titans

Carthon on his vision

Carthon on Ryan Tannehill

Carthon on building the team

Carthon on his experience

Carthon on being Titans' first Black GM

Carthon on where he was when he got the call

Carthon on Derrick Henry, Titans' offensive approach

Carthon on analytics

Carthon on Titans' scouting department

