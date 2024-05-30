Titans GM Ran Carthon hilariously video bombs reporter

Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon showed his lighter side on Wednesday when he video bombed a reporter who was in the midst of recording a segment.

The Titans held their second open practice of organized team activities on Wednesday, and afterwards FOX Nashville’s Jill Jelnick did a report from in front of the team’s building.

However, her report was crashed when Carthon stood in the background waving in what was a hilarious move. It was all in good fun, and Jelnick got a kick out of it once she realized what was going on.

Former Titans general manager Jon Robinson would never. Check out the funny clip below.

One thing that has been very clear between this new regime and the last one is there is a lot more levity in the building.

In fact, even tight end Chig Okonkwo recently revealed that the culture and atmosphere inside the building is “more relaxed” and “free” these days, and players are able to be themselves more.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire