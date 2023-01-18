Titans GM Ran Carthon was doing mock drafts at an early age

The Tennessee Titans are receiving rave reviews for the hiring of new general manager Ran Carthon, and among the stories out there being told about him, this one might be my favorite.

Carthon grew up in a football family, as his father, Maurice, was a former player and coach in the NFL.

In fact, the new Titans general manager was so into football, he was doing mock drafts at a young age, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Ran Carthon was a guy, when he was like 10 or 11, he would scour the local convenience stores for draft magazines,” Rapoport said. “He would devour all the information, then he would do his own mock drafts when he was like 11, despite not having seen most of these college players. He was just that into it. Now, he gets to run his own draft in Tennessee.”

From @GMFB: When he was a child, Ran Carthon used to buy draft magazines and do his own mock drafts. Now, he’ll be running the #Titans draft as its new GM. pic.twitter.com/5Kq1a90p7p — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2023

That is the most football guy thing ever. It’s clear Tennessee’s new lead man was born to do this.

