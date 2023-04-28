Titans GM Ran Carthon breaks down first-round pick of OT Peter Skoronski
Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon explained what led to picking Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Tennessee Titans GM Ran Carthon explained what led to picking Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Cardinals got tricky in the first few picks of the NFL Draft.
Before they were selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, the players who heard their names called were high schoolers with a dream.
Alabama was tied with Miami ahead of the 2023 NFL draft with first-round picks in 14 consecutive years.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each first-round pick from Thursday. How did your team fare?
An elite prospect, Carter entered the draft surrounded by concern due to his alleged connection to a fatal car crash.
The Cardinals reportedly hired the former Eagles defensive coordinator after an illegal phone call.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
Gibbs was the second running back off the board.
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry were killed on Nov. 13 after their class returned from a field trip.
The Colts hope to have their quarterback of the future.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.
Whenever there is a high level of uncertainty, it’s always good to have a few long-shot tickets at wide odds in your pocket.
With just a little context, OPS+ can give fans more information on the shape of a player's production.
The entire group, including the Golf Channel camera person, had to hit the deck to take cover from a swarm of bees on Thursday afternoon.
Marly Rivera was caught on camera using an obscenity in front of Aaron Judge and a handful of children.
No cap: The big hat celebration in Atlanta is over.
Antetokounmpo refused to call the Bucks' season a failure.
Griner and Taurasi have played eight seasons together with the Mercury since 2013.