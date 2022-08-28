Titans GM: Nicholas Petit-Frere ‘has kind of won the right tackle job’

During the preseason Week 3 broadcast of the Tennessee Titans-Arizona Cardinals game, Titans general manager Jon Robinson admitted that rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere has won the starting right tackle job.

“Nick Petit has kind of won the right tackle job,” Robinson said during a spot in the broadcast booth in the third quarter.

The writing was on the wall that this was the case, as NPF had been getting all the reps at right tackle this past week, and he got the start at right tackle once again on Saturday night while Dillon Radunz started at left guard, where he played in practice this week.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire