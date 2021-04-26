What Titans GM Jon Robinson said in pre-draft Zoom presser

With the 2021 NFL draft set to start on April 29, Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson met with the media via Zoom for his pre-draft press conference on Monday.

After having a rough go of it with his 2020 NFL draft class, a group that has already seen two players jettisoned and multiple injuries, Robinson has a ton of pressure on him in 2021.

Adding to that, the Titans have several needs to address on both sides of the ball after the departure of some key players throughout the offseason.

Making things more difficult, NFL teams once again had to navigate the pre-draft evaluation process under special circumstances, as most prospect meetings happened virtually, and pro days replaced a full NFL Combine.

The pro days were an added bonus, though, as teams weren’t able to scout prospects at them last year with the workouts being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, what did Robinson have to say with the draft just days away?

On prospect pro days, meetings, medicals

https://twitter.com/terrymc13/status/1386697271576760322 https://twitter.com/terrymc13/status/1386697440410095619 https://twitter.com/terrymc13/status/1386703745157894151 https://twitter.com/terrymc13/status/1386702168632266753 https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1386704330816897025

On trading up or down

https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1386698284895543300 https://twitter.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1386698579566333963 https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1386699682445938689 https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1386699793368502272 https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1386705975441297409

On having nine picks

https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1386699277888593924

On drafting for need vs. best player available

https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1386700263923257349 https://twitter.com/terrymc13/status/1386698960199368708 https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1386702619553505284

On CB, WR, OL, EDGE, TE and DL groups

https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1386701092029874181 https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1386697854195019787 https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1386703295092334596 https://twitter.com/TDavenport_NFL/status/1386703198266798084 https://twitter.com/glennonsports/status/1386705331217178624 https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1386700754312994821

Story continues

On his draft history

https://twitter.com/MickeyRyan1045/status/1386701597686865920

On Titans' draft-day setup

https://twitter.com/TeresaMWalker/status/1386701736316964867

On added pressure after Isaiah Wilson debacle

https://twitter.com/emily_proud/status/1386704832665370624 https://twitter.com/terrymc13/status/1386704827636490241

On TE Anthony Firkser

https://twitter.com/terrymc13/status/1386705651682926599

1

1