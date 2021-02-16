Titans GM Jon Robinson hasn’t spoken to Isaiah Wilson since December

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
To say 2020 first-round pick and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson had a rough rookie season with the Tennessee Titans would be an understatement, and it doesn’t appear things are getting any better, at least from a communication standpoint.

Wilson did just about everything wrong, from multiple run-ins with the law, to multiple trips to the COVID-19 list, to a suspension, and then an early end to his season after being placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.

Since being placed on the aforementioned list in December, there apparently hasn’t been any communication between Wilson and general manager Jon Robinson, as he revealed during a Tuesday press conference.

Robinson did say, however, that the team has had “some people” who have been in contact with Wilson, although he didn’t say specifically who that was.

Robinson also admitted that Wilson was not the same player the team evaluated during the draft process when he showed up in Nashville.

Wilson still has three more years left on his rookie deal, but at this point it would be shocking if he contributed anything at all in that time.

Right now, Robinson looks like he made a colossal mistake in drafting the Georgia product and the selection will prove to be a major blemish on his record, as was the entire 2020 offseason.

