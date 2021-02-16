Titans GM Jon Robinson: ‘We have had some contact’ with J.J. Watt

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson held a press conference with the media on Tuesday and one of the topics he touched on was the team’s potential pursuit of free agent defensive end, J.J. Watt.

According to a report from ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Titans were one of about a dozen teams to already show interest in the veteran after he was released from the Houston Texans.

Robinson was asked about any potential interest the team might have in Watt, seeing as how they’re in the market for pass rushers this offseason, and the Titans GM confirmed the team has at least made contact.

Jon Robinson says “we have had some contact” in regards to jj watt. — Cory Curtis (@CoryCurtis2) February 16, 2021

Robinson said he has had some contact with JJ Watt's representation. "We'll see how it goes. See where their interest is and see if it's an avenue we want to go down and if it's a fit." — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) February 16, 2021

Robinson also reminisced about his days with the Patriots, when he says he worked Watt out and he “pushed me around for two hours.”

Jon Robinson says the #Titans have reached out to JJ Watt. "He probably won't remember this, but I worked him out when I was with the #Patriots. He pushed me around for 2 hours." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 16, 2021

Watt already has some connections to the Titans’ coaching staff, the biggest of which is head coach Mike Vrabel, who was Watt’s defensive coordinator back in 2017 with the Texans.

