Titans GM: Isaiah Wilson must decide if he wants to play football

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson didn't hide his disappointment with the team's first-round pick in 2020, Isaiah Wilson.

When asked on Tuesday about Wilson, who played a mere four snaps in his rookie season, Robinson said that he needs to decide if he's going to play football going forward.

Jon Robinson on Isaiah Wilson: We did a lot of work on him, leading up to the evaluation process. The player that was here in the fall in Nashville was not the player we evaluated. He's going to have to make a determination if he wants to play pro football. That's on him. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) February 16, 2021

That's a stunning thing to hear about a player who was selected 29th overall less than a year ago.

Wilson endured a tumultuous rookie year, which included a suspension for violating team rules, time spent on the COVID-19 reserve list and finishing the season on the league's non-football list.

Robinson admitted that he had not spoken to Wilson since the offensive tackle was placed on the NFI list in December.

At the time, Robinson said in a statement: “Today we placed Isaiah Wilson on the Reserve Non-Football Illness list. Currently, he is dealing with some personal issues, which will take some time for him to work through. We will continue to help him and support him, with the hope that he can ultimately re-join the team.”

But a few weeks later, after the Titans' season had ended, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Wilson. He had few answers then.

“I can’t comment on Isaiah,” Vrabel said in January. “I wouldn’t even begin to be able to eloquently have an answer for you.”

Wilson, who turned 22 years old last week, played two seasons at Georgia after redshirting his first year on campus in 2017. As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Wilson was named to the second-team All-SEC. After two years of starting (24 of 25 games), he entered the 2020 NFL draft, forgoing his final two years of eligibility.

Maturity questions clouded Wilson's evaluation coming out, but his talent was viewed as very alluring. Robinson saying the team felt comfortable about their character work on Wilson and that he was "not the player they evaluated" last season is pretty notable.

Is Wilson a lost cause? So far, all we've seen of him in the NFL is four snaps of action at the end of a blowout win over the Colts in Week 12, and the non-football concerns seemingly only have grown since then.

