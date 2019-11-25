Titans getting confidence from Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill ran for a pair of touchdowns during Sunday’s 42-20 win over the Jaguars and the first of them required him to outlast a collision with Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon as he took to the air at the goalline.

Tannehill wound up unscathed, but some in Tennessee were holding their breath at the possibility of losing their season’s savior to an injury. The Titans are now 4-1 in games started by Tannehill and they’re very much alive in the race for the AFC South title, which leaves teammates like wide receiver A.J. Brown hoping he’ll do what he can to avoid injury.

“I want Tannehill to slide more,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “But he is doing his thing, and he is giving us a lot of confidence in him.”

Given the way Tennessee’s season has turned around since Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota, it’s easy to understand why they’re feeling a jolt of confidence from his presence in the lineup. He threw two touchdowns to go with the running scores in Sunday’s blowout win.

Tannehill said he “quickly regretted” his approach to getting in the end one because of the hit, but remained in the game so everyone in Nashville could continue to be happy with the decision to put Tannehill in charge of the offense.